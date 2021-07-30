12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares moved upwards by 79.56% to $7.38 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.9 million.
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) stock moved upwards by 13.45% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.4 million.
- Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) stock increased by 11.48% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $79.6 million.
- Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) shares increased by 9.68% to $5.21. The company's market cap stands at $186.7 million.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) stock increased by 8.1% to $9.2. The company's market cap stands at $394.9 million.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) stock moved upwards by 7.31% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.9 million.
Losers
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock fell 18.88% to $83.84 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) stock declined by 9.7% to $15.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $526.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Intec Parent (NASDAQ:NTEC) stock decreased by 9.23% to $12.3. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.
- Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) shares decreased by 8.58% to $2.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
- Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) stock decreased by 6.91% to $9.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.2 million.
- Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) shares declined by 5.84% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.1 million.
