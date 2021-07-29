12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) shares moved upwards by 17.38% to $13.37 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 million.
- Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) stock increased by 17.15% to $6.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) stock moved upwards by 6.69% to $4.46. The company's market cap stands at $96.7 million.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares increased by 6.21% to $3.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $332.3 million.
- ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) stock increased by 5.84% to $8.88. The company's market cap stands at $847.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock increased by 5.81% to $5.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.4 million.
Losers
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) shares decreased by 7.96% to $3.01 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 million.
- Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) shares fell 6.0% to $114.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) shares fell 5.75% to $10.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $273.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) stock declined by 5.16% to $43.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.1 billion.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock decreased by 2.03% to $1.94. The company's market cap stands at $58.7 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares declined by 1.66% to $7.12. The company's market cap stands at $91.0 million.
