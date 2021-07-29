 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Gainers

  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares moved upwards by 7.47% to $30.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion.
  • Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) stock increased by 7.32% to $8.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.8 million.
  • Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) shares rose 6.9% to $9.75. The company's market cap stands at $281.3 million.
  • Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) stock increased by 6.7% to $9.07. The company's market cap stands at $169.5 million.
  • Nokia (NYSE:NOK) stock increased by 6.54% to $6.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares increased by 6.31% to $10.1. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares decreased by 15.33% to $97.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) stock decreased by 9.12% to $11.96. The company's market cap stands at $482.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares decreased by 8.37% to $8.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.1 million.
  • Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) shares fell 7.95% to $10.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $833.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock decreased by 7.87% to $6.44. The company's market cap stands at $92.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock decreased by 7.43% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $93.3 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

