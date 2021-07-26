 Skip to main content

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock moved upwards by 7.28% to $2.21 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.1 million.
  • Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) stock rose 6.03% to $238.5. The company's market cap stands at $49.7 billion.
  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares increased by 5.91% to $111.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares moved upwards by 4.93% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $55.9 million.
  • US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) shares rose 4.63% to $5.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.1 million.
  • Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) shares moved upwards by 3.61% to $6.3. The company's market cap stands at $610.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock fell 13.04% to $108.37 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 billion.
  • X Financial (NYSE:XYF) stock decreased by 11.22% to $6.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $349.5 million.
  • UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock declined by 9.48% to $15.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
  • Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) shares declined by 9.43% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $41.2 million.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock decreased by 8.66% to $5.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares decreased by 7.78% to $23.95. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

