12 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock moved upwards by 7.28% to $2.21 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.1 million.
- Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) stock rose 6.03% to $238.5. The company's market cap stands at $49.7 billion.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares increased by 5.91% to $111.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares moved upwards by 4.93% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $55.9 million.
- US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) shares rose 4.63% to $5.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.1 million.
- Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) shares moved upwards by 3.61% to $6.3. The company's market cap stands at $610.1 million.
Losers
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock fell 13.04% to $108.37 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 billion.
- X Financial (NYSE:XYF) stock decreased by 11.22% to $6.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $349.5 million.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock declined by 9.48% to $15.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) shares declined by 9.43% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $41.2 million.
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock decreased by 8.66% to $5.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares decreased by 7.78% to $23.95. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
