12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock moved upwards by 10.44% to $19.45 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.1 million.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock rose 7.4% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.8 million.
  • Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares rose 5.8% to $4.19. The company's market cap stands at $92.2 million.
  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock rose 5.72% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.7 million.
  • Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) shares rose 3.88% to $96.0. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares moved upwards by 3.62% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock decreased by 24.24% to $2.22 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock decreased by 23.99% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.8 million.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock fell 23.69% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.3 million.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares decreased by 23.3% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $690.0 million.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock fell 23.0% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock declined by 20.57% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $215.9 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

