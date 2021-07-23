 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock moved upwards by 56.69% to $5.97 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.4 million.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares rose 48.81% to $24.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares increased by 23.17% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares rose 18.05% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.7 million.
  • Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock rose 15.64% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.
  • NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) shares moved upwards by 8.97% to $26.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) stock decreased by 23.94% to $0.54 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.3 million.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares declined by 19.61% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.9 million.
  • Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) stock decreased by 10.5% to $5.8. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 million.
  • Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares decreased by 8.36% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $79.9 million.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares fell 6.96% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
  • ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) stock fell 6.63% to $9.72. The company's market cap stands at $660.3 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ACOR + NRXP)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acorda Spikes On Distribution Deal, Alzamend Soars On Data, Pfizer-BioNTech To Supply More Vaccine Doses, 3 IPOs
Why NRX Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Stock Is Moving Friday?
Acorda Therapeutics Shares Gains On Spain Distribution Pact For Parkinson's Med
32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com