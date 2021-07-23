12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock moved upwards by 56.69% to $5.97 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.4 million.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares rose 48.81% to $24.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares increased by 23.17% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares rose 18.05% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.7 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock rose 15.64% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) shares moved upwards by 8.97% to $26.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) stock decreased by 23.94% to $0.54 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.3 million.
- Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares declined by 19.61% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.9 million.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) stock decreased by 10.5% to $5.8. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 million.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares decreased by 8.36% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $79.9 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares fell 6.96% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
- ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) stock fell 6.63% to $9.72. The company's market cap stands at $660.3 million.
