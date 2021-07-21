 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 8:52am   Comments
Gainers

  • Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares rose 48.87% to $7.95 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.5 million.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock moved upwards by 21.61% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $157.4 million.
  • Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) shares rose 8.31% to $22.92. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion.
  • Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) stock rose 6.24% to $377.75. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock increased by 6.2% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.
  • The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) shares moved upwards by 5.45% to $17.39. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares fell 12.56% to $98.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) shares fell 9.04% to $47.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $396.0 million.
  • Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) stock declined by 5.63% to $20.79. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock fell 5.13% to $4.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
  • Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock fell 2.68% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $88.0 million.
  • Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares decreased by 2.53% to $18.9. The company's market cap stands at $160.9 million.

 

 

 

