9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock moved upwards by 7.02% to $6.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 billion.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares increased by 6.95% to $20.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 billion.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares moved upwards by 6.89% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.4 million.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock rose 6.62% to $4.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $549.0 million.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) stock increased by 4.65% to $21.7. The company's market cap stands at $483.8 million.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock rose 4.5% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $234.7 million.
Losers
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares declined by 3.29% to $5.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.2 million.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock declined by 3.13% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
- GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares fell 3.07% to $15.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers