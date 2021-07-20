 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock moved upwards by 7.02% to $6.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 billion.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares increased by 6.95% to $20.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 billion.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares moved upwards by 6.89% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.4 million.
  • CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock rose 6.62% to $4.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $549.0 million.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) stock increased by 4.65% to $21.7. The company's market cap stands at $483.8 million.
  • Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock rose 4.5% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $234.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares declined by 3.29% to $5.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.2 million.
  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock declined by 3.13% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
  • GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares fell 3.07% to $15.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (BGFV + CTIB)

50 Biggest Movers From Friday
9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com