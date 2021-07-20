 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock moved upwards by 36.87% to $3.86 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.0 million.
  • Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) stock increased by 19.54% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.8 million.
  • Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares rose 12.02% to $15.0. The company's market cap stands at $421.8 million.
  • PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares moved upwards by 11.01% to $18.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $433.2 million.
  • Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) shares increased by 10.86% to $16.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $486.0 million.
  • Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) stock rose 9.96% to $14.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares declined by 73.12% to $2.07 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.3 million.
  • Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares decreased by 21.28% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock decreased by 11.18% to $7.39. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.
  • MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares declined by 7.66% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.6 million.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares fell 5.17% to $11.74. The company's market cap stands at $562.5 million.
  • Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) stock declined by 4.48% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

