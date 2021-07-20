12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock moved upwards by 36.87% to $3.86 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.0 million.
- Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) stock increased by 19.54% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.8 million.
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares rose 12.02% to $15.0. The company's market cap stands at $421.8 million.
- PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares moved upwards by 11.01% to $18.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $433.2 million.
- Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) shares increased by 10.86% to $16.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $486.0 million.
- Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) stock rose 9.96% to $14.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.6 million.
Losers
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares declined by 73.12% to $2.07 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.3 million.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares decreased by 21.28% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.
- Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock decreased by 11.18% to $7.39. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares declined by 7.66% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.6 million.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares fell 5.17% to $11.74. The company's market cap stands at $562.5 million.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) stock declined by 4.48% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 million.
