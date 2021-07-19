 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock moved upwards by 67.6% to $14.28 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $684.2 million.
  • Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) shares moved upwards by 44.4% to $27.77. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) stock increased by 7.91% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.0 million.
  • Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) stock increased by 6.64% to $3.69. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million.
  • Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) stock moved upwards by 6.19% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.9 million.
  • Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) stock rose 5.68% to $7.8. The company's market cap stands at $279.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock decreased by 17.93% to $1.74 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares fell 10.24% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares decreased by 10.19% to $8.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $492.7 million.
  • LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) shares decreased by 8.72% to $3.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.7 million.
  • Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock declined by 7.34% to $4.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $503.8 million.
  • Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) shares decreased by 6.97% to $29.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $506.5 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

