12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock moved upwards by 67.6% to $14.28 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $684.2 million.
- Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) shares moved upwards by 44.4% to $27.77. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) stock increased by 7.91% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.0 million.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) stock increased by 6.64% to $3.69. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million.
- Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) stock moved upwards by 6.19% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.9 million.
- Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) stock rose 5.68% to $7.8. The company's market cap stands at $279.5 million.
Losers
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock decreased by 17.93% to $1.74 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares fell 10.24% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares decreased by 10.19% to $8.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $492.7 million.
- LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) shares decreased by 8.72% to $3.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.7 million.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock declined by 7.34% to $4.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $503.8 million.
- Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) shares decreased by 6.97% to $29.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $506.5 million.
