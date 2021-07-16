9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares rose 19.47% to $0.97 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $94.1 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock increased by 7.72% to $11.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $230.4 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock moved upwards by 5.64% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $71.8 million.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares rose 5.05% to $2.91. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
- voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares increased by 4.28% to $9.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.5 million.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares moved upwards by 4.25% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.2 million.
Losers
- Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) stock fell 9.79% to $5.53 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
- Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) stock fell 2.98% to $16.31. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) stock fell 2.52% to $3.89. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
