9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) stock rose 35.18% to $1.46 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $242.2 million.
  • SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) shares moved upwards by 10.67% to $17.0. The company's market cap stands at $414.5 million.
  • Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) stock moved upwards by 3.0% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $52.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares declined by 6.11% to $7.54 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $59.1 million.
  • Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) stock fell 5.99% to $7.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock fell 5.69% to $31.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 billion.
  • Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares declined by 5.23% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
  • Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR) shares declined by 2.89% to $20.53. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) shares declined by 2.81% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

