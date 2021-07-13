 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Gainers

  • SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock increased by 38.34% to $3.68 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.9 million.
  • PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares moved upwards by 21.48% to $15.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.0 million.
  • TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock moved upwards by 14.72% to $7.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.5 million.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares increased by 14.33% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.9 million.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares rose 13.77% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
  • Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares increased by 11.2% to $4.07. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) stock decreased by 13.88% to $45.99 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $925.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) stock declined by 5.21% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.0 million.
  • Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares decreased by 4.95% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $71.1 million.
  • Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) stock declined by 4.71% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.
  • SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) stock decreased by 3.58% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million.
  • Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) shares declined by 3.49% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.9 million.

 

 

 

