12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) stock increased by 8.19% to $5.81 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 billion.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares increased by 7.2% to $3.72. The company's market cap stands at $220.1 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock rose 7.14% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock increased by 4.37% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $104.9 million.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares rose 4.04% to $2.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $333.6 million.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) shares increased by 3.55% to $70.7. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 billion.
Losers
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock decreased by 11.96% to $17.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares decreased by 8.1% to $13.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.6 million.
- Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock decreased by 4.08% to $11.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares declined by 3.07% to $7.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares declined by 2.98% to $6.53. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock fell 2.59% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $152.7 million.
