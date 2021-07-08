12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) stock moved upwards by 43.27% to $2.45 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.0 million.
- F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) shares moved upwards by 15.53% to $8.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.2 million.
- SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) stock moved upwards by 11.99% to $21.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $699.6 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock increased by 7.59% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.0 million.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock rose 5.28% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares increased by 4.86% to $3.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.5 million.
Losers
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) stock decreased by 10.59% to $3.04 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.1 million.
- OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) shares declined by 9.65% to $5.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $454.7 million.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares fell 9.37% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
- Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) stock decreased by 9.32% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $130.9 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares fell 8.03% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares fell 7.7% to $2.76. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million.
