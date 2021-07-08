 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) stock moved upwards by 43.27% to $2.45 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.0 million.
  • F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) shares moved upwards by 15.53% to $8.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.2 million.
  • SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) stock moved upwards by 11.99% to $21.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $699.6 million.
  • Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock increased by 7.59% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.0 million.
  • Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock rose 5.28% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million.
  • Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares increased by 4.86% to $3.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) stock decreased by 10.59% to $3.04 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.1 million.
  • OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) shares declined by 9.65% to $5.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $454.7 million.
  • SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares fell 9.37% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
  • Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) stock decreased by 9.32% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $130.9 million.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares fell 8.03% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.
  • Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares fell 7.7% to $2.76. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ARPO + ATHE)

31 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers