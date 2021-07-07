 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Gainers

  • Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares moved upwards by 69.68% to $12.37 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.1 million.
  • Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares moved upwards by 10.09% to $9.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.5 million.
  • RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock increased by 9.13% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.4 million.
  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares rose 8.33% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $62.9 million.
  • SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) stock increased by 6.41% to $50.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • SAP (NYSE:SAP) shares increased by 4.54% to $148.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.7 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares declined by 22.56% to $5.46 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.2 million.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock decreased by 15.46% to $10.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.7 million.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock declined by 9.53% to $21.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.5 million.
  • Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock decreased by 9.46% to $3.16. The company's market cap stands at $107.0 million.
  • Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares declined by 6.35% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
  • Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares fell 4.58% to $11.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

 

 

 

