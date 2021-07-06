11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) shares rose 9.5% to $5.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.8 million.
- Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) stock increased by 5.5% to $3.64. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million.
- Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) shares moved upwards by 4.4% to $24.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) shares moved upwards by 3.75% to $4.97. The company's market cap stands at $37.7 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock rose 3.61% to $10.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.4 million.
Losers
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares decreased by 10.83% to $4.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million.
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) stock decreased by 5.07% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $87.9 million.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock decreased by 4.76% to $4.21. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock decreased by 4.04% to $3.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.0 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock decreased by 3.88% to $38.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares declined by 2.98% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.0 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers