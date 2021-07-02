11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) stock moved upwards by 12.54% to $55.36 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock moved upwards by 10.9% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock increased by 5.59% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.5 million.
- Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) shares moved upwards by 3.54% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares increased by 2.66% to $13.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.9 million.
Losers
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares declined by 5.68% to $2.16 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) shares fell 5.17% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $63.2 million.
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock decreased by 4.56% to $3.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.3 million.
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) shares fell 4.51% to $6.36. The company's market cap stands at $87.9 million.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock fell 4.28% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $51.0 million.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) shares decreased by 2.22% to $40.7. The company's market cap stands at $572.9 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers