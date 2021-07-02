12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) stock rose 15.88% to $9.12 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock rose 14.78% to $17.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.8 million.
- Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) stock rose 8.68% to $118.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion.
- Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) stock moved upwards by 5.65% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares rose 2.84% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.2 million.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock moved upwards by 2.57% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $272.2 million.
Losers
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) stock declined by 9.81% to $1.38 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.9 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock decreased by 5.76% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $114.0 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares fell 5.19% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $118.9 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock fell 4.94% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.2 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares decreased by 4.7% to $5.48. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares decreased by 4.03% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $37.3 million.
