11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares rose 41.81% to $9.36 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $234.0 million.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) stock increased by 16.8% to $5.7. The company's market cap stands at $200.7 million.
- Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) stock increased by 10.23% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million.
- Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH) shares moved upwards by 8.07% to $8.7. The company's market cap stands at $451.6 million.
- American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) stock moved upwards by 6.28% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock rose 3.8% to $46.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 billion.
Losers
- 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) stock declined by 12.25% to $30.55 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares decreased by 5.79% to $21.0. The company's market cap stands at $406.1 million.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares declined by 3.32% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.0 million.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares declined by 3.02% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.0 million.
- Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) shares declined by 1.44% to $65.3. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 billion.
