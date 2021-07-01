12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares moved upwards by 60.76% to $2.09 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.5 million.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares rose 29.07% to $2.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.5 million.
- Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) stock rose 24.21% to $17.34. The company's market cap stands at $514.3 million.
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) shares increased by 15.53% to $8.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) stock rose 14.01% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $307.7 million.
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) stock rose 10.67% to $3.11. The company's market cap stands at $144.4 million.
Losers
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares fell 12.29% to $17.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock decreased by 3.96% to $6.07. The company's market cap stands at $733.4 million.
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) stock declined by 3.66% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million.
- Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares decreased by 3.51% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.6 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares declined by 3.33% to $4.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.0 million.
- NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) stock fell 3.08% to $215.0. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 billion.
