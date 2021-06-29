11 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) shares moved upwards by 6.69% to $13.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.1 million.
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) stock moved upwards by 4.58% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $63.1 million.
- SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock rose 3.37% to $19.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 billion.
- Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) stock increased by 3.28% to $33.01. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock rose 3.19% to $90.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.3 billion.
Losers
- Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) stock decreased by 2.45% to $14.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $693.2 million.
- Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) stock decreased by 2.27% to $15.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) shares fell 2.24% to $19.7. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) shares declined by 2.15% to $15.08. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) stock decreased by 1.97% to $15.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) stock decreased by 1.87% to $32.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
