12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares rose 6.38% to $19.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $377.1 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares increased by 3.26% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.1 million.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock increased by 3.11% to $39.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) stock moved upwards by 2.93% to $8.78. The company's market cap stands at $981.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares moved upwards by 2.76% to $7.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.7 million.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock increased by 2.61% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $104.2 million.
Losers
- Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) stock declined by 11.19% to $29.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $959.6 million.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares decreased by 10.63% to $24.98. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) stock fell 4.44% to $30.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) shares fell 4.24% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $53.0 million.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock declined by 3.36% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $40.7 million.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock declined by 2.7% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $63.7 million.
