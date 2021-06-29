12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) shares moved upwards by 42.0% to $17.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock rose 7.89% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.2 million.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock moved upwards by 7.78% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
- Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) shares increased by 6.27% to $11.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.2 million.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) stock moved upwards by 6.04% to $9.48. The company's market cap stands at $321.8 million.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) shares rose 5.75% to $101.95. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion.
Losers
- Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares fell 18.47% to $25.22 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $318.9 million.
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) stock decreased by 7.6% to $7.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.
- BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) stock fell 6.26% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $125.5 million.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) stock declined by 5.32% to $25.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock declined by 4.86% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.5 million.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares decreased by 3.8% to $5.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 million.
