12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 8:26am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) stock rose 62.0% to $143.91 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 billion.
  • Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) stock increased by 37.16% to $8.23. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.
  • Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) stock increased by 26.78% to $31.38. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares rose 21.52% to $114.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion.
  • Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares increased by 19.26% to $49.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
  • Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) shares rose 13.21% to $5.14. The company's market cap stands at $161.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) stock declined by 14.61% to $20.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
  • Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares declined by 10.45% to $7.72. The company's market cap stands at $932.7 million.
  • Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) shares decreased by 10.21% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $287.9 million.
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares fell 9.92% to $158.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 billion.
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) shares decreased by 7.94% to $3.48. The company's market cap stands at $218.2 million.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) stock decreased by 6.46% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $42.2 million.

 

 

 

