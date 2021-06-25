11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares moved upwards by 15.82% to $46.63 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 billion.
- Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) shares increased by 5.28% to $40.63. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) stock increased by 4.41% to $13.24. The company's market cap stands at $328.9 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock increased by 4.24% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares increased by 4.01% to $11.15. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) shares rose 3.84% to $8.65.
Losers
- Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock declined by 4.79% to $3.58 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
- FedEx (NYSE:FDX) shares fell 4.11% to $291.23. The company's market cap stands at $77.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock fell 2.36% to $3.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $621.2 million.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares declined by 2.14% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million.
- United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) stock declined by 1.51% to $203.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.7 billion.
