12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) stock moved upwards by 21.61% to $6.47 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $131.9 million.
- Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) stock rose 19.61% to $27.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) stock moved upwards by 16.1% to $4.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.6 million.
- Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) shares moved upwards by 15.55% to $15.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $858.2 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock increased by 13.74% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.7 million.
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) stock moved upwards by 9.81% to $8.17. The company's market cap stands at $285.5 million.
Losers
- Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) shares declined by 28.74% to $24.8 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares decreased by 7.76% to $343.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 billion.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares decreased by 7.49% to $2.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.5 million.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) stock fell 5.64% to $5.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million.
- Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) stock decreased by 4.51% to $8.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.1 million.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) stock fell 3.78% to $6.05. The company's market cap stands at $190.8 million.
