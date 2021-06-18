12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) shares increased by 6.68% to $3.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.5 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares increased by 5.12% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $171.2 million.
- Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares increased by 4.81% to $20.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock increased by 4.19% to $7.95. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 billion.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares rose 4.12% to $15.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.6 million.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares increased by 3.68% to $21.38. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 billion.
Losers
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP) stock declined by 12.4% to $20.5 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock fell 9.0% to $10.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.5 million.
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares declined by 7.85% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $89.9 million.
- Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) shares declined by 3.08% to $179.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.9 billion.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) shares fell 2.88% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares declined by 2.4% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.1 million.
