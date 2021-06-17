12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) shares moved upwards by 50.98% to $3.08 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) shares increased by 39.75% to $4.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
- Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares rose 24.75% to $5.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.0 million.
- Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) stock rose 16.17% to $10.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) shares increased by 13.93% to $5.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.8 million.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) stock moved upwards by 13.92% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $215.7 million.
Losers
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares decreased by 14.08% to $11.9 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $180.5 million.
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares fell 10.0% to $14.59. The company's market cap stands at $509.9 million.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) shares fell 9.83% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million.
- Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) stock fell 7.93% to $9.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $402.2 million.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares fell 7.64% to $4.6.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) shares fell 5.89% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.0 million.
