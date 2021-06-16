9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock rose 4.24% to $5.89 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $210.3 million.
- Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) shares moved upwards by 3.8% to $5.86. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.
- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) shares moved upwards by 3.12% to $4.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $373.6 million.
- trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) stock increased by 2.5% to $3.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) stock rose 2.43% to $8.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.2 million.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock increased by 2.18% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.
Losers
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) shares declined by 5.08% to $17.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $875.7 million.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares declined by 4.84% to $17.7. The company's market cap stands at $287.3 million.
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares declined by 3.95% to $4.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million.
