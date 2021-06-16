12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares moved upwards by 20.14% to $3.28 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.6 million.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares moved upwards by 9.02% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares increased by 6.79% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares moved upwards by 4.54% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock rose 3.36% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $248.0 million.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) stock moved upwards by 2.54% to $22.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock fell 20.44% to $4.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $79.4 million.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock decreased by 9.88% to $26.0. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 billion.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock declined by 8.18% to $8.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 billion.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares decreased by 7.28% to $14.53.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock declined by 5.87% to $4.17. The company's market cap stands at $804.1 million.
- Onion Global (NYSE:OG) stock declined by 4.37% to $4.6. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
