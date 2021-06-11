12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) shares moved upwards by 59.92% to $4.43 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.1 million.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock moved upwards by 7.81% to $8.68.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock increased by 6.7% to $4.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.9 million.
- PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) stock increased by 5.59% to $10.75. The company's market cap stands at $393.7 million.
- First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) shares moved upwards by 4.84% to $7.79.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) stock rose 4.83% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.5 million.
Losers
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock declined by 8.4% to $6.11 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million.
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) shares declined by 4.7% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock fell 4.32% to $9.09.
- Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) stock fell 4.06% to $33.83. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares declined by 3.13% to $15.21.
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) shares fell 2.53% to $31.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 billion.
