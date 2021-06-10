12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock rose 8.17% to $1.84 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $108.8 million.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares rose 6.92% to $44.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares rose 4.58% to $5.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock increased by 4.15% to $8.77. The company's market cap stands at $423.7 million.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) shares increased by 3.98% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.8 million.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares moved upwards by 3.96% to $21.0. The company's market cap stands at $85.4 million.
Losers
- Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) stock fell 12.83% to $24.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares decreased by 4.76% to $7.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.5 million.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) stock decreased by 3.39% to $38.5. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion.
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) stock decreased by 2.99% to $53.06. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.
- Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) shares decreased by 2.98% to $7.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $597.3 million.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) stock fell 2.76% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.0 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers