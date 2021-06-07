12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) stock moved upwards by 8.33% to $19.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $637.3 million.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock rose 8.09% to $21.89. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock increased by 7.41% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.9 million.
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares moved upwards by 5.83% to $21.92. The company's market cap stands at $504.9 million.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock increased by 4.2% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.9 million.
- Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares increased by 3.69% to $44.1. The company's market cap stands at $605.6 million.
Losers
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares decreased by 7.38% to $10.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $820.6 million.
- MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) stock decreased by 5.59% to $36.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares fell 4.43% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.9 million.
- Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) stock fell 4.32% to $5.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock fell 2.44% to $20.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.3 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares decreased by 2.3% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.6 million.
