12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) stock moved upwards by 29.79% to $2.57 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.4 million.
- Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) stock increased by 11.23% to $10.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.6 million.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock increased by 9.95% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $140.2 million.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares rose 9.0% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.1 million.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares rose 8.97% to $5.22.
- Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) shares rose 8.63% to $7.3.
Losers
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares fell 7.97% to $1.04 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $154.8 million.
- CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock decreased by 5.76% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $80.9 million.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares decreased by 3.55% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $47.6 million.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock decreased by 3.47% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.8 million.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock declined by 3.15% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares declined by 3.09% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.
