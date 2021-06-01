 Skip to main content

Market Overview

9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 8:13am   Comments
Gainers

  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock rose 14.66% to $29.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 billion.
  • Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares moved upwards by 5.84% to $7.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $353.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) stock moved upwards by 4.4% to $111.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) stock fell 4.56% to $13.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Kuke Music Holding (NYSE:KUKE) stock fell 3.91% to $6.4.
  • Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) stock declined by 3.81% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 billion.
  • Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) shares decreased by 3.25% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $600.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) stock decreased by 2.68% to $13.8. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion.
  • Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) stock fell 1.54% to $3.17. The company's market cap stands at $568.2 million.

 

 

 

