8 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Freedom Holding (NASDAQ:FRHC) shares rose 6.83% to $50.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares increased by 3.39% to $9.21. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
Losers
- China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ:JRJC) stock decreased by 15.99% to $8.11 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
- FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) stock decreased by 5.34% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.6 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares fell 4.22% to $3.64. The company's market cap stands at $653.4 million.
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares decreased by 3.15% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.6 million.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) stock declined by 2.56% to $115.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) stock declined by 2.27% to $241.5.
