 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares increased by 27.99% to $5.99 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.8 million.
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares rose 23.24% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $132.9 million.
  • Taiwan Liposome Co (NASDAQ:TLC) stock moved upwards by 12.67% to $5.51. The company's market cap stands at $231.8 million.
  • Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares increased by 11.26% to $64.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $920.7 million.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) shares moved upwards by 10.14% to $51.99. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) stock rose 7.92% to $3.55.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) stock declined by 20.49% to $0.59 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.0 million.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) shares declined by 18.01% to $3.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million.
  • Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) stock decreased by 16.67% to $7.2. The company's market cap stands at $44.3 million.
  • Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares declined by 10.23% to $5.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.8 million.
  • SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) stock fell 9.87% to $6.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $612.0 million.
  • Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock declined by 6.35% to $9.6.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ADMP + ACHV)

25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Adamis Pharma Stock Gains On Resubmission Of Zimhi US Application For Opioid Overdose
Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Await FDA Decisions, Earnings News Flow Tapers Off
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers