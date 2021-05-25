12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares increased by 27.99% to $5.99 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.8 million.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares rose 23.24% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $132.9 million.
- Taiwan Liposome Co (NASDAQ:TLC) stock moved upwards by 12.67% to $5.51. The company's market cap stands at $231.8 million.
- Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares increased by 11.26% to $64.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $920.7 million.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) shares moved upwards by 10.14% to $51.99. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) stock rose 7.92% to $3.55.
Losers
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) stock declined by 20.49% to $0.59 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.0 million.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) shares declined by 18.01% to $3.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million.
- Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) stock decreased by 16.67% to $7.2. The company's market cap stands at $44.3 million.
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares declined by 10.23% to $5.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.8 million.
- SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) stock fell 9.87% to $6.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $612.0 million.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock declined by 6.35% to $9.6.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers