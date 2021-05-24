10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares increased by 19.6% to $25.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares rose 8.69% to $2.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 million.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock increased by 4.78% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $145.3 million.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) stock rose 4.58% to $45.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion.
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock moved upwards by 3.67% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares rose 3.66% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.5 million.
Losers
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares decreased by 3.92% to $0.57 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares declined by 2.38% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.3 million.
- Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) shares declined by 2.0% to $2.45.
- Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) stock decreased by 1.91% to $5.65. The company's market cap stands at $907.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
