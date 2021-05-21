12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares moved upwards by 25.8% to $1.56 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $100.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) stock increased by 13.75% to $147.27. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
- Buckle (NYSE:BKE) shares moved upwards by 7.8% to $42.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares moved upwards by 6.35% to $331.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares moved upwards by 5.07% to $3.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock increased by 4.78% to $15.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $300.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares declined by 6.4% to $9.08 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- VF (NYSE:VFC) shares fell 4.06% to $81.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) shares fell 3.59% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $527.1 million.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares fell 3.18% to $23.81.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares decreased by 1.88% to $11.53. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 billion.
- Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares decreased by 1.26% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $472.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
