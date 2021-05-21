 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 8:13am   Comments
Gainers

  • Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock rose 16.87% to $2.84 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) shares rose 9.99% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.
  • Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) stock increased by 7.06% to $12.58. The company's market cap stands at $288.4 million.
  • aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) stock rose 6.45% to $4.62. The company's market cap stands at $74.2 million.
  • Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares moved upwards by 5.7% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.3 million.
  • Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) stock increased by 5.24% to $3.84. The company's market cap stands at $47.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) stock fell 6.82% to $30.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) shares declined by 6.77% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $260.5 million.
  • Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) stock fell 6.48% to $16.47. The company's market cap stands at $427.8 million.
  • TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares fell 4.07% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $463.9 million.
  • DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock fell 3.88% to $5.95. The company's market cap stands at $653.7 million.
  • Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares decreased by 3.65% to $7.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.7 million.

 

 

 

