12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares moved upwards by 14.34% to $2.63 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $500.2 million.
- Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) stock moved upwards by 13.31% to $32.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares rose 11.49% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.5 million.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares moved upwards by 10.29% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.0 million.
- Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) stock rose 10.0% to $5.94.
- Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) shares increased by 9.14% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.7 million.
Losers
- Black Diamond Therapeutic (NASDAQ:BDTX) shares decreased by 20.38% to $17.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $640.0 million.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) shares decreased by 5.86% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $99.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) stock decreased by 5.2% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.6 million.
- Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) stock decreased by 5.08% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $40.8 million.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) shares fell 3.11% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $47.8 million.
- Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) shares declined by 2.9% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $48.6 million.
