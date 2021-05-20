12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares increased by 22.11% to $21.09 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares increased by 9.09% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $37.7 million.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares increased by 6.17% to $25.49. The company's market cap stands at $226.0 million.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares moved upwards by 4.85% to $3.24. The company's market cap stands at $28.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) stock increased by 4.28% to $18.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock increased by 4.08% to $43.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 billion.
Losers
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares decreased by 3.19% to $0.79 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares fell 2.85% to $16.74. The company's market cap stands at $341.0 million.
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares declined by 2.82% to $19.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) shares decreased by 1.91% to $7.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) stock decreased by 1.79% to $3.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $412.1 million.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares decreased by 1.51% to $22.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
