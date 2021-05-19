 Skip to main content

10 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) stock moved upwards by 5.34% to $2.76 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares moved upwards by 1.65% to $7.35. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares increased by 1.43% to $27.64. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 billion.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares rose 1.33% to $6.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) stock increased by 1.29% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares decreased by 6.27% to $112.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion.
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock fell 6.24% to $3.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $567.2 million.
  • Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) stock fell 5.65% to $225.5. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) shares fell 4.86% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares decreased by 4.57% to $92.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

 

 

 

