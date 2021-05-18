12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares rose 20.46% to $0.78 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock moved upwards by 9.09% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $139.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares increased by 7.85% to $3.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock rose 7.37% to $3.93. The company's market cap stands at $260.3 million.
- Macy's (NYSE:M) shares increased by 6.73% to $20.45. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock moved upwards by 6.68% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.3 million.
Losers
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares decreased by 5.79% to $1.63 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares decreased by 5.34% to $39.0.
- Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares decreased by 4.07% to $6.61. The company's market cap stands at $54.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares decreased by 4.03% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) stock fell 3.62% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $45.9 million.
- Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares declined by 2.64% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $444.4 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers