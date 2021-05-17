 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 8:13am   Comments
Gainers

  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock moved upwards by 12.84% to $14.5 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares rose 8.8% to $51.05. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares rose 7.09% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $180.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares rose 5.76% to $33.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Stride (NYSE:LRN) shares increased by 5.54% to $29.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares rose 4.09% to $80.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock decreased by 3.95% to $2.68 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $195.8 million.
  • Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock decreased by 3.18% to $29.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock decreased by 2.97% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.2 million.
  • Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock fell 2.86% to $18.02. The company's market cap stands at $153.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) stock declined by 2.83% to $28.25. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 billion.
  • Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) stock fell 2.56% to $35.5. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

 

 

 

