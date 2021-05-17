12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) shares increased by 20.68% to $1.4 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.2 million.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) shares rose 10.99% to $6.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares rose 10.74% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) shares increased by 9.52% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $252.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) stock rose 9.3% to $3.64.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) stock increased by 8.45% to $48.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
Losers
- ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares declined by 13.05% to $2.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock decreased by 8.6% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.2 million.
- Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) stock declined by 5.92% to $3.34. The company's market cap stands at $41.0 million.
- Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) shares fell 4.98% to $8.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.3 million.
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares decreased by 4.97% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.0 million.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) stock declined by 4.25% to $5.92. The company's market cap stands at $44.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
