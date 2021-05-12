12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock increased by 21.95% to $21.55 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares rose 12.4% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) stock rose 7.69% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $92.4 million.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock rose 6.27% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
- OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) shares moved upwards by 4.71% to $13.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock declined by 19.44% to $0.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) stock declined by 7.6% to $16.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion.
- Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) stock decreased by 7.48% to $76.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares decreased by 6.05% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.1 million.
- United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) stock fell 5.13% to $8.51. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 billion.
- Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) shares fell 4.45% to $7.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.0 million.
