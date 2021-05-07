8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) shares rose 5.86% to $3.16 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock rose 3.64% to $7.96.
Losers
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock declined by 8.48% to $2.75 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $57.6 million.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock decreased by 5.64% to $9.88. The company's market cap stands at $92.8 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares decreased by 5.08% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $125.8 million.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock decreased by 4.5% to $4.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock fell 4.42% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) stock decreased by 2.7% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
