12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 8:17am   Comments
Gainers

  • Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) stock increased by 15.85% to $151.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares rose 7.62% to $76.8. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares moved upwards by 6.42% to $73.51. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares moved upwards by 5.42% to $16.9. The company's market cap stands at $727.3 million.
  • Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares rose 5.04% to $19.15. The company's market cap stands at $648.4 million.
  • MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares rose 4.74% to $6.85. The company's market cap stands at $537.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) shares fell 15.81% to $83.29 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Teradata (NYSE:TDC) stock fell 12.29% to $42.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) shares declined by 8.69% to $38.4. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) shares declined by 8.34% to $6.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares fell 3.6% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock fell 3.43% to $9.87. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.

 

 

 

