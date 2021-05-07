12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) stock increased by 15.85% to $151.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares rose 7.62% to $76.8. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares moved upwards by 6.42% to $73.51. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares moved upwards by 5.42% to $16.9. The company's market cap stands at $727.3 million.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares rose 5.04% to $19.15. The company's market cap stands at $648.4 million.
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares rose 4.74% to $6.85. The company's market cap stands at $537.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) shares fell 15.81% to $83.29 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Teradata (NYSE:TDC) stock fell 12.29% to $42.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) shares declined by 8.69% to $38.4. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) shares declined by 8.34% to $6.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares fell 3.6% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock fell 3.43% to $9.87. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.
